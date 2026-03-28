Sectarian Violence Erupts in Syria's Suqaylabiyah Amidst Rising Tensions

In Syria's central Hama province, a confrontation between two men in the Christian town of Suqaylabiyah ignited sectarian violence, causing widespread destruction to homes, businesses, and vehicles. This incident starkly echoed the religious tensions that persisted following the fall of leader Bashar Assad two years prior.

The predominantly Christian Suqaylabiyah faced targeted attacks from men on motorcycles, hailing from the Sunni town of Qalaat al-Madiq, resulting in a night of terror. Residents described the chaos, with properties ransacked and attempts to set homes ablaze. Syrian government forces intervened with reinforcements to restore order.

With half a million lives lost in the ongoing conflict, Syria's Christian minority continues to endure attacks. Authorities have condemned such violence, but their effectiveness is questioned. The incident underscores the precarious state of religious freedom and minority protection in post-Assad Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)