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Madhavpur Mela: Bridging India's Rich Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the cultural significance of the Madhavpur Mela, an annual event in Gujarat's Porbandar, celebrating Lord Krishna's marriage to Rukmini. The festival highlights India's diverse traditions and strengthens cultural ties between Gujarat and the Northeast, involving Arunachal Pradesh's Mishmi Tribe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:52 IST
Madhavpur Mela: Bridging India's Rich Cultural Heritage
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, extended his greetings to attendees of the ongoing Madhavpur Mela in Porbandar, underscoring the festival's role in showcasing the nation's rich cultural tapestry.

Madhavpur Mela, held annually in Gujarat's Porbandar district, commemorates the legendary union of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, illuminating India's timeless traditions and fostering cultural connections between Gujarat and the Northeast.

Modi celebrated the festival's ability to bring diverse cultural elements together, highlighting its importance in reflecting the essence of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'—One India, Great India. He invited people to visit and experience the fair, which also shares historical ties with Arunachal Pradesh's Mishmi Tribe, tracing back to King Bhishmaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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