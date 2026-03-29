Madhavpur Mela: Bridging India's Rich Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, extended his greetings to attendees of the ongoing Madhavpur Mela in Porbandar, underscoring the festival's role in showcasing the nation's rich cultural tapestry.

Madhavpur Mela, held annually in Gujarat's Porbandar district, commemorates the legendary union of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, illuminating India's timeless traditions and fostering cultural connections between Gujarat and the Northeast.

Modi celebrated the festival's ability to bring diverse cultural elements together, highlighting its importance in reflecting the essence of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'—One India, Great India. He invited people to visit and experience the fair, which also shares historical ties with Arunachal Pradesh's Mishmi Tribe, tracing back to King Bhishmaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)