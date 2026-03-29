Mini Switzerland of Rajasthan: Beauty Amidst Toxicity

Kishangarh's marble waste dumping yard, which resembles snowy landscapes, has gained fame as a tourist spot in Rajasthan. Thousands visit daily, drawn by its scenic allure.

Despite its charm, environmentalists sound alarms over unchecked waste practices, highlighting significant health and ecological risks. Scientific studies confirm severe water and soil contamination.

The National Green Tribunal has intervened, pushing for remedial measures. Yet, while the yard boosts local tourism, concerns over public health and crop damage persist fiercely.