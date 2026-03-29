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Mini Switzerland of Rajasthan: Beauty Amidst Toxicity

Kishangarh's marble dumping yard in Rajasthan, known for its picturesque white landscapes, attracts thousands of tourists daily. Despite its popularity, environmentalists warn of severe health hazards due to unchecked marble waste disposal. Studies reveal high contamination in nearby areas, prompting attention from the National Green Tribunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishangarh | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:20 IST
Mini Switzerland of Rajasthan: Beauty Amidst Toxicity
  • Country:
  • India

Kishangarh's marble waste dumping yard, which resembles snowy landscapes, has gained fame as a tourist spot in Rajasthan. Thousands visit daily, drawn by its scenic allure.

Despite its charm, environmentalists sound alarms over unchecked waste practices, highlighting significant health and ecological risks. Scientific studies confirm severe water and soil contamination.

The National Green Tribunal has intervened, pushing for remedial measures. Yet, while the yard boosts local tourism, concerns over public health and crop damage persist fiercely.

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