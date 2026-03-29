Legacy of a Stalwart: Remembering Vijaypat Singhania

Vijaypat Singhania, a towering figure in India's corporate world and former chairman of Raymond Group, was bid a final farewell in Mumbai, marking the end of an era. Passing at the age of 87 after a brief illness, his legacy extends beyond the boardroom into daring adventures.

In a solemn ceremony at the Chandanwadi crematorium, his sons, Gautam and Madhupati, led the procession. The farewell cortege included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who praised Singhania's transformative impact on fabric manufacturing in Thane, gaining global acclaim.

Under his stewardship, Raymond diversified extensively, and his adventurous spirit soared to record-setting heights, earning him the Padma Bhushan and Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award. Known for aerial exploits, he also served as an Honorary Air Commodore. His contributions leave a lasting imprint on business, adventure, and public life.