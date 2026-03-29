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Legacy of a Stalwart: Remembering Vijaypat Singhania

Former Raymond Group chairman Vijaypat Singhania, an industrialist and adventurer, passed away at 87 in Mumbai. Known for his dynamic leadership in business and bold exploits in adventure, he received several honors. His funeral was attended by family, notable personalities, and various dignitaries, highlighting his multifaceted life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:52 IST
Legacy of a Stalwart: Remembering Vijaypat Singhania
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Vijaypat Singhania, a towering figure in India's corporate world and former chairman of Raymond Group, was bid a final farewell in Mumbai, marking the end of an era. Passing at the age of 87 after a brief illness, his legacy extends beyond the boardroom into daring adventures.

In a solemn ceremony at the Chandanwadi crematorium, his sons, Gautam and Madhupati, led the procession. The farewell cortege included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who praised Singhania's transformative impact on fabric manufacturing in Thane, gaining global acclaim.

Under his stewardship, Raymond diversified extensively, and his adventurous spirit soared to record-setting heights, earning him the Padma Bhushan and Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award. Known for aerial exploits, he also served as an Honorary Air Commodore. His contributions leave a lasting imprint on business, adventure, and public life.

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