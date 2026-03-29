Dance Club Fire Leads to Evacuation, Investigations Underway
A fire at K Club Kehl in southwestern Germany prompted the evacuation of hundreds of partygoers. Although no injuries were reported among the 750 guests, three people were treated for shock. Emergency services, comprising at least 80 personnel, are investigating the incident's cause. The blaze follows a deadly fire in Switzerland.
- Country:
- Germany
Hundreds of attendees were forced to evacuate a dance club in Kehl, southwestern Germany, as a fire erupted early Sunday morning. Although none of the 750 guests suffered injuries, emergency teams noted that three individuals received treatment for shock at the scene.
Identified by local media as the K Club Kehl, a renowned venue for hip-hop enthusiasts, the club became the focus of an immediate investigation by German authorities seeking to determine the cause of the fire. Emergency services included at least 80 personnel from fire, police, and medical departments.
This incident comes on the heels of a recent tragic event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, where a nightclub fire on New Year's Eve resulted in numerous fatalities. Investigations into that tragedy revealed links to sparklers on Champagne bottles.
(With inputs from agencies.)