Tragic Demise of Celebrated Bengali Actor at Talsari Beach

The Bengali film industry has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who died on Sunday at age 43 after drowning at Talsari beach in Odisha. The incident occurred while he was shooting a soap opera, leaving behind his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and a young son.

Co-actor Diganta Bagchi recounted that after filming, Banerjee went alone into the water where he tragically became entangled. Despite the crew's immediate efforts and rushing him to Digha hospital, he was pronounced dead. The police are investigating the incidents surrounding his untimely demise.

Tributes have poured in, notably from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who expressed her shock and sorrow at the loss of one of Bengal's favorite actors. Rahul's illustrious career included key roles in celebrated films and TV series such as 'Chirodini tumi je amar' and 'Byomkesh Gotro'.

(With inputs from agencies.)