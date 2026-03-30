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The Great Kangaroo Escape: Chesney's Adventure in Wisconsin

Chesney, a 16-month-old kangaroo, escaped Sunshine Farm in Necedah, Wisconsin, after being spooked by stray dogs. His three-day adventure involved scaling an eight-foot fence, eluding search parties, and navigating a small town, before being safely recaptured, amid community effort and amid plans for a children's book about his escapade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wisconsin | Updated: 30-03-2026 04:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 04:14 IST
The Great Kangaroo Escape: Chesney's Adventure in Wisconsin
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Chesney, a young kangaroo, managed to escape his enclosure at Sunshine Farm in Necedah, Wisconsin, after a group of stray dogs startled him into leaping over an eight-foot fence. The ensuing search spanned three days and engaged the local community in a frantic effort to locate the marsupial.

Equipped with heat-seeking drones and determined pursuit, Chesney's keepers and townspeople scoured the area, intrigued by sightings and clues. Despite the challenges, Chesney's adventure remained within a three-mile radius, yet he continuously evaded capture, moving swiftly at speeds of up to 20 mph.

On Saturday, after efforts seemed futile, Chesney reappeared, guided back to safety by the familiar scents and sounds of his home. His tale now forms the basis of a children's book, hoping to recoup some of the expenses of the vast search, while he settles back into life at Sunshine Farm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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