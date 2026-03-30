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Tensions Rise: IRGC Navy Commander Killed

Iran confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri from severe injuries. Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced that the IDF executed a precise and lethal operation that eliminated Tangsiri and senior naval command officials, escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:07 IST
Tensions Rise: IRGC Navy Commander Killed
Commander
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Iranian government has confirmed the death of Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Revolutionary Guards Navy, due to severe injuries. This confirmation comes from a statement released by the Guards and reported by Iranian media.

In a separate statement made on March 26, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, claimed responsibility for the death, stating that a precise and lethal operation by the Israeli Defense Forces resulted in the elimination of Tangsiri and other senior naval command officials.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, adding further tension to an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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