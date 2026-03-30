Tensions Rise: IRGC Navy Commander Killed
Iran confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri from severe injuries. Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced that the IDF executed a precise and lethal operation that eliminated Tangsiri and senior naval command officials, escalating regional tensions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Iranian government has confirmed the death of Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Revolutionary Guards Navy, due to severe injuries. This confirmation comes from a statement released by the Guards and reported by Iranian media.
In a separate statement made on March 26, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, claimed responsibility for the death, stating that a precise and lethal operation by the Israeli Defense Forces resulted in the elimination of Tangsiri and other senior naval command officials.
The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, adding further tension to an already volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)