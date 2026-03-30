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Viraj Profiles Launches 'Indradhanu' to Strengthen Community Synergy

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. has launched 'Viraj Indradhanu', a structured CSR initiative that consolidates their community projects under a unified approach. The company recently held a four-day health camp in collaboration with Brahma Kumaris, offering vital medical services to local villages, aimed at fostering a sustainable community partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:42 IST
Viraj Profiles Launches 'Indradhanu' to Strengthen Community Synergy
  • Country:
  • India

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled 'Viraj Indradhanu', a strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework designed to unify its ongoing community projects. This initiative aims to establish stronger synergy with local communities, focusing on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and skill development in the Boisar region.

The company has commenced its first initiative under this new framework by organizing a four-day medical camp across nearby villages. Held in partnership with the Brahma Kumaris and supported by Brahmakumaris Global Hospital, the camp ran from March 20th to 23rd, 2026, serving villages like Navapada, Gundale, Maan, Mahagaon, and Baripada. Initially planned for three days, the camp was extended due to high public demand.

The camp provided essential healthcare services such as general health check-ups, ENT consultations, and women's health screenings, including mammography and various diagnostic tests. This initiative addresses the lack of regular healthcare access in the region and aims to maintain a consistent and collaborative community presence, marking a shift towards a more integrated, lasting developmental role for Viraj Profiles.

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