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Dwayne Johnson Wraps Up 'Jumanji 3' with Heartfelt Tribute

Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson concludes filming for 'Jumanji 3', sharing gratitude and memories of the project. The film, due for a Christmas release, continues the successful 'Jumanji' franchise. Johnson dedicates the film to Robin Williams and heralds the return of several beloved cast members alongside new faces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:33 IST
Dwayne Johnson Wraps Up 'Jumanji 3' with Heartfelt Tribute
Dwayne Johnson (Image source: Instagram@therock). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has officially wrapped up filming for the eagerly anticipated third installment of the 'Jumanji' franchise. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Johnson shared an emotional update, describing the project as one of the most creatively joyful experiences of his career.

In his heartfelt message, Johnson expressed profound gratitude towards the talented cast and crew, including director Jake Kasdan. He emphasized the privilege of collaborating on such a spirited adventure. Johnson dedicated this chapter to the late Robin Williams, expressing his honor in portraying Dr. Smolder Bravestone with deep respect and joy.

Scheduled to hit theaters during the Christmas season, this continuation of the 'Jumanji' series aims to replicate the box office success of its predecessors, with the first two films amassing over a combined 1.7 billion USD. Returning stars include Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, with the addition of new talents confirmed by Variety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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