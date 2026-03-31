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Arjun Rampal Celebrates 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Triumph

Arjun Rampal expressed his gratitude to fans after the success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, grossed over Rs 1300 crore globally. It centers on covert operations in Karachi, exploring geopolitical tensions. The latest installment features major actors reprising their roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:33 IST
Arjun Rampal Celebrates 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Triumph
Arjun Rampal
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently expressed heartfelt gratitude to his supporters following the worldwide success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Rampal revisited cherished memories by sharing a series of nostalgic photos on Instagram, emphasizing the journey project's significance. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, was directed by Aditya Dhar and released in multiple languages.

The storyline delves into covert intelligence operations against major geopolitical events, and the sequel charts significant character developments. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film has captured audience attention globally, amassing over Rs 1300 crore at the box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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