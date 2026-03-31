Arjun Rampal Celebrates 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Triumph

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently expressed heartfelt gratitude to his supporters following the worldwide success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Rampal revisited cherished memories by sharing a series of nostalgic photos on Instagram, emphasizing the journey project's significance. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, was directed by Aditya Dhar and released in multiple languages.

The storyline delves into covert intelligence operations against major geopolitical events, and the sequel charts significant character developments. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film has captured audience attention globally, amassing over Rs 1300 crore at the box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)