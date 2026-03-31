AI-Doctored Video Scandal Hits Maharashtra: Top Minister Implicated

A scandal has emerged in Maharashtra involving an AI-doctored video of Minister Narhari Zirwal. The video allegedly shows Zirwal in a compromising situation with a transperson at his official residence.

The transperson who featured in the video filed a police complaint, claiming that the footage was manipulated using artificial intelligence. The complaint further alleges that her brother circulated the video as part of a blackmail scheme, demanding money or employment in the minister's department.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The investigation aims to unravel the truth behind these allegations and any potential misuse of technology for nefarious purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)