Governor's Spiritual Sojourn: S Abdul Nazeer Visits Sri Venkateswara Temple

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid a visit to the sacred Sri Venkateswara temple on Tuesday, accompanied by his family. The temple priests extended a traditional welcome to the visiting dignitary, according to a press release from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The release detailed that Governor S Abdul Nazeer partook in the spiritual darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on his visit to Tirumala. The temple rites were followed by a Vedasirvachanam, a ceremonial blessing offered by vedic scholars at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Concluding the governor's visit, TTD officials presented him with Theertha Prasadams, consecrated food offerings, and a portrait of the revered deity Sri Venkateswara, as a memento of his spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)