Mumbai Samachar: 204 Years of Cultural Celebration in Indian Languages
Mumbai Samachar celebrates its 204th anniversary with a week-long event honoring Indian languages. Organized by Matrubhasha Pratishthan, the event features cultural performances and acknowledges 151 literary figures advocating for mother tongue preservation. The initiative also highlights challenges faced by regional languages and the importance of cultural heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Samachar, Asia's oldest newspaper, is marking its 204th anniversary with a week-long celebration aimed at honoring Indian languages.
The event, 'Matrubhasha Bhagwat Saptah', organized by Matrubhasha Pratishthan and inspired by Mumbai Samachar, will take place from April 2 to April 8 at Chikuwadi Ground, Borivali West.
The initiative seeks to preserve linguistic diversity, featuring performances and felicitations for 151 literary figures who have dedicated their work to promoting Indian languages.
(With inputs from agencies.)