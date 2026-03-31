Mumbai Samachar: 204 Years of Cultural Celebration in Indian Languages

Mumbai Samachar, Asia's oldest newspaper, is marking its 204th anniversary with a week-long celebration aimed at honoring Indian languages.

The event, 'Matrubhasha Bhagwat Saptah', organized by Matrubhasha Pratishthan and inspired by Mumbai Samachar, will take place from April 2 to April 8 at Chikuwadi Ground, Borivali West.

The initiative seeks to preserve linguistic diversity, featuring performances and felicitations for 151 literary figures who have dedicated their work to promoting Indian languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)