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Celebrating Linguistic Diversity: Sahitya Akademi Awards Honoring India's Literary Geniuses

The Sahitya Akademi Awards honored 24 distinguished writers and poets across Indian languages at the 'Festival of Letters.' Recipients, including notable figures like Navtej Sarna and Mamta Kalia, received accolades for their literary contributions. The awards underscore society's duty to honor those enriching it through literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:25 IST
Celebrating Linguistic Diversity: Sahitya Akademi Awards Honoring India's Literary Geniuses
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 24 writers and poets were honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award at the 'Festival of Letters' in Delhi's Kamani Auditorium. These eminent figures, representing as many Indian languages, were celebrated for their significant contributions to literature.

Prominent awardees included Navtej Sarna, a former ambassador recognized for his novel 'Crimson Spring,' and Hindi writer Mamta Kalia for her memoir 'Jeete Jee Allahabad.' Each awardee received a casket containing a copper plaque, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Former Sahitya Akademi president Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari emphasized the societal responsibility to honor literary achievers. Highlighting the historical patronage of literature, he called for continued respect for writers whose works enrich society despite limited financial rewards. Other recipients featured authors from diverse Indian languages, illustrating the awards' dedication to linguistic and cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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