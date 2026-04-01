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Judge Upholds First Amendment, Blocks Trump Directive on NPR and PBS Funding

A federal judge has permanently blocked the Trump administration from ending federal funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), citing First Amendment rights. This decision is a significant victory for press freedom, though it faces potential appeals and challenges in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:46 IST
Judge Upholds First Amendment, Blocks Trump Directive on NPR and PBS Funding
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  • United States

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has permanently blocked the Trump administration's attempt to cut federal funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), affirming the First Amendment rights.

The decision underscores the ongoing battle over public broadcasting in the United States, with Judge Randolph Moss highlighting the unlawful nature of targeting media entities due to unfavorable viewpoints.

This ruling is seen as a triumph for press freedom, though it is expected to face appeals and further congressional scrutiny. The clash emphasizes the tension between government administration and media independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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