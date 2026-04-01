Judge Upholds First Amendment, Blocks Trump Directive on NPR and PBS Funding

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has permanently blocked the Trump administration's attempt to cut federal funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), affirming the First Amendment rights.

The decision underscores the ongoing battle over public broadcasting in the United States, with Judge Randolph Moss highlighting the unlawful nature of targeting media entities due to unfavorable viewpoints.

This ruling is seen as a triumph for press freedom, though it is expected to face appeals and further congressional scrutiny. The clash emphasizes the tension between government administration and media independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)