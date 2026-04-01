Helicopters, Kid Rock, and Controversy: A Suspended Flight
Two Army helicopter crews have been suspended following a flight that hovered near Kid Rock's home, sparking an investigation into their actions. The entertainer, known for his political views, shared footage online. The Army is examining compliance with aviation protocols and regulations.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Army has suspended two helicopter crews pending an investigation after they hovered near musician Kid Rock's residence. This comes after videos surfaced online showing the Apaches in close proximity to his Nashville-area home.
Kid Rock, familiar for his outspoken political opinions and support of former President Trump, shared the videos featuring him saluting the helicopters while they hovered. In one clip, the artist was standing by a replica of the Statue of Liberty and an installation reminiscent of the White House.
The Army is evaluating the flight's adherence to FAA regulations and safety protocols. Despite the public attention, an Army spokesperson confirmed this type of suspension is routine during such investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kid Rock
- Army
- helicopter
- investigation
- Nashville
- aviation
- FAA regulations
- Trump
- support
- entertainer
ALSO READ
Embraer and Adani Group: Building India's Aviation Future, One Aircraft at a Time
Vir Vikram Yadav Steps Up as India's New Aviation Regulator Chief Amid Industry Turbulence
Navigating Turbulence: New Leadership at DGCA Amidst Aviation Challenges
Sky-High Struggles: Aviation Faces Soaring Fuel Costs Amid Conflict
Global Aviation Industry Struggles Amidst Jet Fuel Price Surge