Entertainment Buzz: Brand, Swift, & Dion Shake Up the Scene

Russell Brand's upcoming trial, involving serious allegations of rape and sexual assault, has been scheduled for October in the UK. The court proceedings will not see Brand in attendance yet as preliminary hearings unfold.

In other news, Taylor Swift is embroiled in a legal battle after being accused of infringing on a Las Vegas performer's trademark with her album 'The Life of a Showgirl.' The performer claims Swift's album could potentially overshadow her longstanding show.

Meanwhile, Canadian music icon Celine Dion celebrates her birthday with the announcement of her fall concert series in Paris, promising a compelling return to the stage for her fans. Concurrently, Laufey aims to rekindle interest in jazz through a fresh take on the Miles Davis classic 'Blue in Green,' while Jon Hamm indicates an intense second season for fans of 'Your Friends and Neighbors.'