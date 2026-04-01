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Zohran Mamdani's Landmark Visit to UN: Strengthening Ties

Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected South Asian Mayor of New York City, visited the UN headquarters, meeting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss enhancing city-UN cooperation. Proud of NYC's diversity, Mamdani emphasized the importance of the city's partnership with the UN, marking his first official visit to the headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:30 IST
Zohran Mamdani's Landmark Visit to UN: Strengthening Ties
Zohran Mamdani

New York City's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, marked a momentous occasion with his inaugural visit to the United Nations headquarters. In a meeting that underscored the city's unique role as the host of this global institution, Mamdani discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Guterres acknowledged the vital contribution of cities like New York in shaping international discourse. In the meeting, he expressed gratitude for the support from the host city and expressed eagerness to build on this foundational relationship. The Secretary-General emphasized the need to deepen these ties for mutually beneficial outcomes.

Mamdani, being the first South Asian and Muslim Mayor of NYC, conveyed pride in the city's multicultural character. He highlighted the symbolic significance of over three million foreign-born New Yorkers, aligning it with the UN's mission of global unity and peace. Mamdani's background—born in Uganda and raised in the US—adds a personal layer to his dedication to fostering international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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