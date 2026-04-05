Classic Legends Gears Up for Scrambler Surge

Classic Legends, the premium motorcycle manufacturer known for iconic brands like Yezdi, Jawa, and BSA, is planning a significant portfolio expansion by introducing new scrambler bikes. The company aims to bolster its growth trajectory in the highly competitive two-wheeler market.

Having secured a place among the top ten two-wheeler manufacturers by volume earlier this year, Classic Legends seeks to cement its reputation as a leader in the scrambler segment, bikes traditionally designed for off-road and street use.

Co-founder Anupam Thareja emphasized the company's commitment to classic design, engineering integrity, and dependable ownership experiences. The move builds on BSA's rich history in the scrambler category, dating back to the 1940s, and aligns with Yezdi's recent success with a mid-sized scrambler model.

(With inputs from agencies.)