Taco Bell Brings Indian Flavors Stateside with Butter Chicken Taco

Taco Bell is set to spice up its US menu by introducing the Butter Chicken Taco, a favorite from its Indian offerings. The decision came after a decisive victory in the fast-food chain's 'Global Taco Vote', where American customers overwhelmingly favored the Indian-inspired dish over its Thai counterpart.

It was a landslide, with 65% of voters opting for the Butter Chicken Taco, showcasing an increasing appetite for Indian flavors in the mainstream American palate. The dish, which fuses shredded slow-roasted chicken with a tomato-cream sauce wrapped in a crispy chalupa shell, has long been a beloved staple among Indian-American communities.

While there's considerable excitement over the launch, some within the diaspora express caution, questioning whether a large-scale operation like Taco Bell can truly capture the intricate flavors of a traditional makhani sauce. The Butter Chicken Taco will make its debut stateside as a limited-time offering in 2026.