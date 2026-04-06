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Taco Bell Brings Indian Flavors Stateside with Butter Chicken Taco

Taco Bell is introducing its Butter Chicken Taco to the US market after it won a 'Global Taco Vote'. This decision reflects America's growing interest in Indian cuisine. While there's excitement about the launch, some remain unsure if the chain can deliver on authentic flavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:40 IST
Taco Bell Brings Indian Flavors Stateside with Butter Chicken Taco
  • Country:
  • United States

Taco Bell is set to spice up its US menu by introducing the Butter Chicken Taco, a favorite from its Indian offerings. The decision came after a decisive victory in the fast-food chain's 'Global Taco Vote', where American customers overwhelmingly favored the Indian-inspired dish over its Thai counterpart.

It was a landslide, with 65% of voters opting for the Butter Chicken Taco, showcasing an increasing appetite for Indian flavors in the mainstream American palate. The dish, which fuses shredded slow-roasted chicken with a tomato-cream sauce wrapped in a crispy chalupa shell, has long been a beloved staple among Indian-American communities.

While there's considerable excitement over the launch, some within the diaspora express caution, questioning whether a large-scale operation like Taco Bell can truly capture the intricate flavors of a traditional makhani sauce. The Butter Chicken Taco will make its debut stateside as a limited-time offering in 2026.

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