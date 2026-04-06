Cruise Ship Drama: MV Fiji Princess Runs Aground on Famous Film Reef

In a dramatic turn of events, the MV Fiji Princess cruise ship ran aground on a reef near Monuriki Island over the weekend. This location is notably recognized for its appearance in the movie 'Cast Away,' starring Tom Hanks. The incident occurred while the ship was anchored in calm conditions, but severe weather reportedly caused the anchor to drag into the reef, grounding the vessel.

Swift action on Sunday morning led to the safe evacuation of all 30 passengers, along with their luggage. According to a statement from Blue Lagoon Cruises, the ship's operators, no injuries were reported, and the passengers were transported to Denarau Island.

Efforts to mitigate environmental impact were prompt, as fuel and oils were removed from the ship by Monday, reducing potential ecological threats. An Australian salvage specialist has been overseeing recovery operations. The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has remained unavailable for comment as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)