American Journalist Shelly Kittleson Freed After Baghdad Ordeal
Shelly Kittleson, an American journalist kidnapped in Baghdad, has been released. An Iraqi official confirmed her release was facilitated by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, following an agreement to release militia members previously detained. Kittleson was held in Baghdad before her afternoon release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:44 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Baghdad last week, has been freed, according to an Iraqi official with direct knowledge.
The official insisted on anonymity to provide details as he was not authorized to speak publicly. He confirmed Kittleson had been held in Baghdad prior to her release.
The Iran-backed Iraqi militia, Kataib Hezbollah, announced the decision to free her. They had negotiated an exchange involving their members detained by Iraqi authorities.
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American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Baghdad last week, has been released, an Iraqi official says, reports AP.
Kataib Hezbollah to Release Kidnapped Journalist Shelly Kittleson