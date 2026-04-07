American Journalist Shelly Kittleson Freed After Baghdad Ordeal

American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Baghdad last week, has been freed, according to an Iraqi official with direct knowledge.

The official insisted on anonymity to provide details as he was not authorized to speak publicly. He confirmed Kittleson had been held in Baghdad prior to her release.

The Iran-backed Iraqi militia, Kataib Hezbollah, announced the decision to free her. They had negotiated an exchange involving their members detained by Iraqi authorities.