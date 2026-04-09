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Entertainment Headlines: Mergers, Bans, and a Feud

The latest entertainment briefs highlight Hulu's new drama 'The Testaments', Keanu Reeves's new film 'Outcome', and a major financial move by Bill Ackman's Pershing Square. Greece bans social media for kids, Kanye West faces travel issues, and BTS plans a world tour. Chess tensions rise with Netflix's Niemann documentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:30 IST
Entertainment Headlines: Mergers, Bans, and a Feud
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Today's entertainment news includes a range of stories from the dramatic and financial worlds. Hulu's upcoming series 'The Testaments', which follows a new generation in Gilead, adds a layer of hope amidst adversity, with Lucy Halliday emphasizing the importance of bonds formed in trying times.

Keanu Reeves stars in the gripping dark comedy 'Outcome', portraying a Hollywood star caught in an image crisis as a mysterious video threatens his career. With a strong supporting cast including Cameron Diaz and Jonah Hill, who also directs, the film dives deep into themes of fame and friendship.

In the business realm, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square proposes a colossal $64 billion merger with Universal Music Group, shifting the music giant's listing to New York. Meanwhile, Greece is set to ban social media for minors by 2027, and BTS announces tours, fueling excitement among fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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