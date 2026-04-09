Mumbai to Host One of the World's Largest Cricket Stadiums

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a new era for Mumbai's sporting landscape with plans to construct one of the world's biggest cricket stadiums. Speaking at an event in Wankhede Stadium, he emphasized the drive behind the Mumbai Cricket Association's initiative to innovate spectator experience and set new infrastructural standards.

The proposed facility boasts a capacity of 100,000, promising to accommodate a massive number of cricket enthusiasts while being situated for efficient crowd dispersal. "Though the new stadium aims for global benchmarks, the iconic Wankhede's stature remains unparalleled," said Fadnavis, reaffirming the existing stadium's cultural significance in cricketing history.

Collaboration discussions between MCA's Ajinkya Naik and CIDCO's Vijay Singhal are underway to turn this vision into a reality. Meanwhile, efforts are also being made to restore smaller grounds like the Oval and Cross Maidan, which were adversely impacted by ongoing Metro developments. Memorials to cricket icons will honor their contribution to the sport, showcasing India's rich cricket heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)