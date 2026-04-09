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Ketamine Queen Sentenced: The Tragic End of Hollywood Star

Jasveen Sangha, known as 'Ketamine Queen,' was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of Matthew Perry. The Hollywood actor, famous for his role in 'Friends,' died of a ketamine overdose. Sangha's apology emphasized her responsibility and the irreparable loss Perry's family faces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:16 IST
Ketamine Queen Sentenced: The Tragic End of Hollywood Star
Late actor Matthew Perry (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • United States

Jasveen Sangha, infamously dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen,' has been handed a 15-year prison sentence for her involvement in the death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry. The court ruling came after Sangha pleaded guilty to charges linked to Perry's untimely demise, with Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett overseeing the case.

Sangha, who delivered an emotional apology prior to sentencing, expressed deep remorse for her actions. She acknowledged the gravity of her offenses, stating, 'There are no excuses for what I did. I am deeply sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Matthew's family. Their loss is unimaginable and permanent.'

The case underscores the darker side of substance abuse within Hollywood. Perry, celebrated for his iconic role in 'Friends,' was found dead in October 2023. In court, it was revealed that Jasveen Sangha was the last of the five defendants in this case to enter a guilty plea. This verdict comes as other involved parties, including Perry's doctor Salvador Plasencia, confessed to their roles in furnishing the actor with ketamine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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