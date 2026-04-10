Run for Ambedkar: A Marathon of Social Justice

The Congress is set to organize a 'Run For Ambedkar, Run For Constitution' marathon this Sunday, commemorating the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. The event, flagged off by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at Mandi House, champions the constitutional principles of equality and social justice.

In a press conference, Congress SC Department chairman Rajendra Pal Gautam emphasized April as a significant month for social justice, which includes the anniversaries of legendary figures like Jyotiba Phule and Ambedkar. The marathon, beginning at Mandi House at 6 AM on April 12, seeks to highlight the freedoms and equal status granted under the Ambedkar-drafted Constitution.

Originally planned to start from India Gate, the marathon's route was altered due to police suggestions. A participation of 7,000 is expected, including former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Prizes range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 for top finishers.

(With inputs from agencies.)