Historic Release: Constitution Now in Sindhi for First Time
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan released the Constitution in the Sindhi language, marking a historic moment as it becomes available in both Devanagari and Persian scripts. The event highlights India's commitment to linguistic inclusivity and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Sindhi-speaking community.
- Country:
- India
In a historic move, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan announced the release of the Constitution in the Sindhi language on Friday, available in both Devanagari and Persian scripts for the first time since Independence.
Speaking at the event, he extended greetings to the Sindhi-speaking community on Sindhi Bhasha Diwas, emphasizing the language's rich literary tradition that marries Vedantic and Sufi philosophies to advocate for universal values.
Radhakrishnan underscored the significance of making the Constitution accessible in multiple languages, an effort that reinforces India's linguistic diversity and democratic ideals, highlighting previous translations in languages like Bodo, Dogri, and Tamil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Commanding Performance at Billie Jean King Cup
India Shines at Asian Boxing Championships 2026: A Dominant Force Emerges
Navigating the Future Battlefield: India's Leap into Multi-Domain Warfare
India Boosts LPG Access for Migrants with Doubling of 5kg Cylinder Supply
Supreme Court to Address Plea on Repatriation of Detained Indian Citizens in Russia