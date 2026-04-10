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Historic Release: Constitution Now in Sindhi for First Time

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan released the Constitution in the Sindhi language, marking a historic moment as it becomes available in both Devanagari and Persian scripts. The event highlights India's commitment to linguistic inclusivity and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Sindhi-speaking community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:13 IST
Historic Release: Constitution Now in Sindhi for First Time
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In a historic move, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan announced the release of the Constitution in the Sindhi language on Friday, available in both Devanagari and Persian scripts for the first time since Independence.

Speaking at the event, he extended greetings to the Sindhi-speaking community on Sindhi Bhasha Diwas, emphasizing the language's rich literary tradition that marries Vedantic and Sufi philosophies to advocate for universal values.

Radhakrishnan underscored the significance of making the Constitution accessible in multiple languages, an effort that reinforces India's linguistic diversity and democratic ideals, highlighting previous translations in languages like Bodo, Dogri, and Tamil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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