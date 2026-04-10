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Revamping Security and Regulations at Banke Bihari Temple: A New Era of Devotee Management

The Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan is implementing new security measures, including banning private security personnel for VIP visitors. This follows a Supreme Court directive to address issues like encroachments, food adulteration, traffic congestion, and crowd management to enhance the temple experience for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:26 IST
Revamping Security and Regulations at Banke Bihari Temple: A New Era of Devotee Management
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The revered Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan will soon witness a significant shift in visitor management as private security personnel are banned from accompanying VIPs during darshan. This decision, aimed at standardizing temple protocols, comes from a Supreme Court-appointed committee chaired by a former high court judge.

The meeting covered critical issues such as removing platform encroachments, streamlining building registrations for the temple corridor project, and ensuring efficient management of temple operations. The committee also called for strict measures against food adulteration in temple offerings.

Efforts to alleviate traffic congestion caused by e-rickshaws were also outlined, emphasizing vehicle regulations. Additionally, there is a push for technological upgrades, like AI-powered surveillance systems, in preparation for future festivals to ensure a seamless experience for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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