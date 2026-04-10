Greece to Implement Social Media Ban for Under-15s by 2027; Entertainment World Buzzes

Greece will prohibit social media access for children under 15 starting January 1, 2027, citing concerns over anxiety and sleep problems. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged EU action, pointing to ALCO's poll where 80% of respondents support the ban.

The 'Ketamine Queen', convicted in connection with the death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, received a 15-year sentence. Identified as Jasveen Sangha, she admitted to operating a 'stash house' of illegal narcotics in North Hollywood, pleading guilty to five felony drug charges following Perry's demise at 54.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' appeal against his four-year prison sentence faced a divided U.S. appeals court. The case involves novel legal questions about considering acquitted conduct to determine punishments. Arguments were presented, seeking to overturn a 2025 conviction and sentence issued by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.