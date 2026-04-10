Director Ranjith Granted Bail Amid Controversial Harassment Case

Renowned Malayalam film director Ranjith has been granted bail in a controversial sexual harassment case, following his arrest and subsequent release from custody on Friday.

The court, led by Judicial First Class Magistrate L Usha, imposed stringent conditions on Ranjith's release. He must surrender his passport and remain within Ernakulam district, avoiding the film shoot location in Fort Kochi. Additionally, he was required to post a bond of Rs 1 lakh and provide two solvent sureties. Ranjith is to report to the investigating officer every Monday for the next three months.

The director, accused of harassing an actress inside a caravan during a film shoot, faced prosecution concerns over his potential influence due to his significant societal and political stature. However, the court noted the allegations involve offenses with imprisonment of less than five years and considered his health issues, ultimately siding with the defense's claim of false implication. The court emphasized addressing the prosecution's apprehension by setting stringent release conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)