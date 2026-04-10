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Tragic Discovery: Missing Kerala Girl Found Dead in Chandradrona Hills

A class 10 student from Kerala, Kumari Shrinanda, who went missing during a family trip to Manikyadhara Falls, has been found dead in a deep gorge. The case is under investigation to determine if her death was accidental. Authorities are considering improved safety measures for trekking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:10 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Kerala Girl Found Dead in Chandradrona Hills
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In a tragic development, Kumari Shrinanda, a class 10 student from Kerala, who went missing during a family trip, was found dead in the rugged terrain of the Chandradrona hill range. The discovery was made three days after she was last seen.

According to Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama, a drone camera located the girl's body in a gorge near Manikyadhara Falls, a popular trekking spot. The initial investigation suggests the possibility of an accidental fall.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances of her death. In light of recent incidents, Karnataka's Environment Minister has called for a new standard operating procedure to enhance trekking safety, aiming for it to serve as a national benchmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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