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Gnome-Mania at the Masters: The Final Year of a Collector's Treasure?

The limited edition gnome sold at Augusta National during the Masters has become a highly sought-after collector's item, with speculation that 2026 may be its final year. Prices for these gnomes soar in resale markets, fueling a frenzy among attendees to secure one. The gnome's future remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:28 IST
Gnome-Mania at the Masters: The Final Year of a Collector's Treasure?
  • Country:
  • United States

In the early hours before the 90th Masters tournament, John James from Wyckoff, New Jersey, was among the eager patrons at Augusta National, driven by a desire to purchase a limited edition 13 1/2-inch gnome.

The gnomes, renowned for their collectible value, have stirred significant interest as speculation grows this may be their final year.

Prices on resale platforms like eBay are skyrocketing, reinforcing the gnome's status as a prized possession among attendees despite its $59.50 retail price.

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