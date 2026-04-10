Gnome-Mania at the Masters: The Final Year of a Collector's Treasure?

In the early hours before the 90th Masters tournament, John James from Wyckoff, New Jersey, was among the eager patrons at Augusta National, driven by a desire to purchase a limited edition 13 1/2-inch gnome.

The gnomes, renowned for their collectible value, have stirred significant interest as speculation grows this may be their final year.

Prices on resale platforms like eBay are skyrocketing, reinforcing the gnome's status as a prized possession among attendees despite its $59.50 retail price.