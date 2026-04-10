Left Menu

Tragedy on the Yamuna: Punjab Tourists in Boat Accident

A boat carrying tourists primarily from Punjab capsized in Vrindavan's Yamuna River, killing at least 10 people. The accident occurred due to a collision with a floating pontoon. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu pledged assistance and expressed their condolences to the victims and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:37 IST
Tragedy on the Yamuna: Punjab Tourists in Boat Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Yamuna River in Vrindavan when a boat carrying tourists primarily from Punjab capsized, resulting in at least 10 deaths. The accident occurred due to the boat's collision with a floating pontoon.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, promising full support and assistance to the victims. Mann made public his commitment to aid on social media, expressing his deep sympathy for those affected.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, also expressed his shock and grief. He emphasized that the administration is tirelessly working on relief and rescue efforts. Prayers were offered for the victims and their grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest at IMT Manesar: Strike Leads to Arrests, Chaos Ensues

Unrest at IMT Manesar: Strike Leads to Arrests, Chaos Ensues

 India
2
Elephants Undergo Comprehensive Health Check at Jaipur Camp

Elephants Undergo Comprehensive Health Check at Jaipur Camp

 India
3
Tree Saves the Day: Bus Accident Averted on Rishikesh Highway

Tree Saves the Day: Bus Accident Averted on Rishikesh Highway

 India
4
Chip Stocks Boost Markets Amid Mid-East Tensions

Chip Stocks Boost Markets Amid Mid-East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026