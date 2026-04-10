Tragedy on the Yamuna: Punjab Tourists in Boat Accident
A boat carrying tourists primarily from Punjab capsized in Vrindavan's Yamuna River, killing at least 10 people. The accident occurred due to a collision with a floating pontoon. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu pledged assistance and expressed their condolences to the victims and families.
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A tragic incident unfolded on the Yamuna River in Vrindavan when a boat carrying tourists primarily from Punjab capsized, resulting in at least 10 deaths. The accident occurred due to the boat's collision with a floating pontoon.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, promising full support and assistance to the victims. Mann made public his commitment to aid on social media, expressing his deep sympathy for those affected.
Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, also expressed his shock and grief. He emphasized that the administration is tirelessly working on relief and rescue efforts. Prayers were offered for the victims and their grieving families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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