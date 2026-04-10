Tragedy on the Yamuna: Punjab Tourists in Boat Accident

A tragic incident unfolded on the Yamuna River in Vrindavan when a boat carrying tourists primarily from Punjab capsized, resulting in at least 10 deaths. The accident occurred due to the boat's collision with a floating pontoon.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, promising full support and assistance to the victims. Mann made public his commitment to aid on social media, expressing his deep sympathy for those affected.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, also expressed his shock and grief. He emphasized that the administration is tirelessly working on relief and rescue efforts. Prayers were offered for the victims and their grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)