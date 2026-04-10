Navigating Mizoram's Tourism Boom: Balancing Growth with Cultural Sensitivity

The tourism sector in Mizoram is experiencing a significant uptick, with leaders convening to strategize on effective management. At the helm is Lalnghinglova Hmar, who recently led discussions with the Confederation of Mizo Young Men Association (CMYA) to explore collaborative efforts in tourism management and community engagement.

Key topics included the need for awareness campaigns and guidelines to ensure tourists respect local customs and contribute positively to the state's culture and economy. The state's opening to more visitors, especially following enhanced railway connections, has been met with both optimism and caution.

The government is engaging with various organizations, including the Council of Churches and Presbyterian Church, to facilitate dialogue around sustainable tourism. There is an emphasis on initiatives like tour guide training and regulatory measures to enhance visitor experiences while preserving Mizo cultural values.

(With inputs from agencies.)