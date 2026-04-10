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Vijay Varma's Rollercoaster Ride: From Festive Lulls to 'Matka King'

Actor Vijay Varma shares his dynamic career journey marked by highs like Cannes entry with 'Monsoon Shootout' and lows of employment gaps, with a significant breakthrough in 'Gully Boy'. As he now stars in 'Matka King', Varma constantly strives to break free from typecasting in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:44 IST
Vijay Varma's Rollercoaster Ride: From Festive Lulls to 'Matka King'
Vijay Varma
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Varma, a rising star in the acting world, recounts his tumultuous career trajectory that oscillated between significant highs and frustrating lows. His early success with the Cannes entry of 'Monsoon Shootout' was marred by years of inactivity and a struggle to find substantial roles.

The pivotal change came with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', where Varma's performance as Moeen Arif garnered widespread acclaim, opening doors to diverse roles. This marked the start of an era where Varma no longer looked back, showcasing his versatility in numerous projects annually.

Currently, the actor stars in 'Matka King', playing Brij Bhatti, a character challenging societal divides. The series, directed by Nagraj Manjule, highlights Varma's commitment to avoiding typecasting, as he explores new realms of storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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