Vijay Varma's Rollercoaster Ride: From Festive Lulls to 'Matka King'

Vijay Varma, a rising star in the acting world, recounts his tumultuous career trajectory that oscillated between significant highs and frustrating lows. His early success with the Cannes entry of 'Monsoon Shootout' was marred by years of inactivity and a struggle to find substantial roles.

The pivotal change came with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', where Varma's performance as Moeen Arif garnered widespread acclaim, opening doors to diverse roles. This marked the start of an era where Varma no longer looked back, showcasing his versatility in numerous projects annually.

Currently, the actor stars in 'Matka King', playing Brij Bhatti, a character challenging societal divides. The series, directed by Nagraj Manjule, highlights Varma's commitment to avoiding typecasting, as he explores new realms of storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)