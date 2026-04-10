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Behind the Mask II: The Resurgence of Leslie Vernon

Two decades after its cult debut, 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' gets a sequel with returning stars and creative team. 'Behind the Mask II: The Return of Leslie Vernon' promises more sinister adventures. The film's revival is attributed to devoted fans and relentless support from Paper Street Pictures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:19 IST
Behind the Mask II: The Resurgence of Leslie Vernon
'Behind the Mask' (Photo/@AppleTV). Image Credit: ANI
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  • United States

After a 20-year hiatus, the beloved slasher mockumentary 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' is set to return with a much-anticipated sequel. According to a report by Variety, the film, titled 'Behind the Mask II: The Return of Leslie Vernon', will continue the chilling saga of the titular serial killer.

The sequel sees the return of original cast members Nathan Baesel, Angela Goethals, and Robert Englund, as well as director Scott Glosserman and writer David J Stieve. In a statement, Glosserman expressed gratitude towards the fanbase, stating, "For 20 years, people have asked if Leslie would ever come back. The truth is, he never really left."

Production of the sequel is being spearheaded by Aaron B Koontz and Cameron Burns' Paper Street Pictures, whose unwavering belief in the story's continuation played a pivotal role in its development. As Glosserman emphasized, "Their support and persistence over the years made a huge difference in getting us here." The original film, released in 2006, captivated audiences with its unique documentary-style portrayal of a serial killer's life. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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