Entertainment Headlines: From 'Ketamine Queen' to BTS Comeback
The latest entertainment news covers the sentencing of the 'Ketamine Queen' in Matthew Perry's death, Bill Ackman's Universal Music bid, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' appeal case, BTS's comeback tour, Cannes Film Festival's arthouse line-up, Deep Purple's Japan visit, and Pink hosting the Tony Awards.
The entertainment world is abuzz with various headlines today. Notably, the 'Ketamine Queen' has been sentenced to 15 years for her role in the death of 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry. In corporate news, Bill Ackman made moves with a $64 billion bid for Universal Music Group.
Meanwhile, a U.S. appeals court is wrestling with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attempt to overturn a prison sentence. On the music scene, BTS is back in action with a major world tour, marking a significant return following their military service hiatus.
Additionally, the Cannes Film Festival announces a new line-up, while rock band Deep Purple thrills Japan's Prime Minister. Elsewhere, pop star Pink is set to host the Tony Awards, showcasing Broadway's finest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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