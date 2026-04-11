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James Cameron to Headline CinemaCon 2026 Big Screen Achievement Awards

James Cameron will receive the Cinema United Spirit of the Industry award at CinemaCon 2026's Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas. Other honorees include Queen Latifah, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zoey Deutch. The event highlights the global film industry's talent and the power of theatrical experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 08:34 IST
James Cameron to Headline CinemaCon 2026 Big Screen Achievement Awards
James Cameron (Photo/Instagram/@jamescameronofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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Filmmaker James Cameron will be at the forefront of the prestigious Big Screen Achievement Awards at CinemaCon 2026, occurring in Las Vegas from April 13 to 16. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event will culminate in an awards ceremony on April 16 at the Dolby Colosseum, where Cameron is set to receive the Cinema United Spirit of the Industry award.

Joining Cameron in the spotlight are equally acclaimed figures, such as Queen Latifah, recognized for her Cultural Impact in Film, and LaKeith Stanfield, named Star of the Year. Other honorees include Zoey Deutch, recipient of the Vanguard Award, Adam Scott for the Award of Excellence in Acting, Noah Centineo as the Star of Tomorrow, and Catherine Laga`aia, celebrated as the Rising Star of 2026. Television personality Nischelle Turner will host the ceremony.

Michael O'Leary, president and CEO of Cinema United, emphasized the importance of celebrating cinema's communal power and the exceptional talent shaping the theater experience this year. The honorees' works are expected to enchant audiences across the globe. Cameron's recognition follows the success of his release Avatar: Fire and Ash, and precedes an upcoming concert film project with Billie Eilish. Other award-winners have exciting projects on the horizon, highlighting a dynamic phase for cinematic storytelling.

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