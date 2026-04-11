Honoring Jyotirao Phule: A Catalyst for Equality and Education

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule, a revered social reformer known for his lifelong commitment to the principles of equality, justice, and education.

Modi highlighted Phule's pioneering efforts in advocating for the rights of women and the marginalized, underscoring him as a visionary leader whose impact resonates even today.

As the nation marks the onset of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations, Modi expressed hope that Phule's ideals continue to inspire societal advancement, particularly emphasizing the role of education as a tool for empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)