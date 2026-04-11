Honoring Jyotirao Phule: A Catalyst for Equality and Education
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, recognizing his dedication to equality, justice, and education. Phule, a champion for women's and marginalized rights, was pivotal in promoting empowerment through education. This year marks the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:55 IST
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule, a revered social reformer known for his lifelong commitment to the principles of equality, justice, and education.
Modi highlighted Phule's pioneering efforts in advocating for the rights of women and the marginalized, underscoring him as a visionary leader whose impact resonates even today.
As the nation marks the onset of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations, Modi expressed hope that Phule's ideals continue to inspire societal advancement, particularly emphasizing the role of education as a tool for empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)