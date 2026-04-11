Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: From Ackman’s Musical Moves to Jackson's Berlin Premiere

A roundup of entertainment updates includes Bill Ackman's $64 billion bid for Universal Music Group, backed by Vincent Bollore, Blackstone-backed Encore's revenue growth disclosed in its U.S. IPO, and a premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic in Berlin. Other highlights are Diddy's appeal case, Cannes Film Festival's lineup, Deep Purple’s visit to Japan, and Pink hosting the Tony Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:28 IST
Entertainment Buzz: From Ackman’s Musical Moves to Jackson's Berlin Premiere
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bill Ackman has thrown his hat into the ring with a staggering $64 billion bid for Universal Music Group, relying on the support of French billionaire Vincent Bollore. The hedge fund manager received a warm response from Bollore, Universal's largest shareholder, signaling a potential breakthrough in his ambitious plans.

In financial news, the Blackstone-backed event management company Encore has reported a rise in revenue for its U.S. IPO filing. While the company still faces losses, it posted revenue growth from $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion over the past fiscal year, reducing its net loss.

Entertainment highlights include a star-studded premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic in Berlin, attended by the Jackson family, while legal challenges arise as Sean 'Diddy' Combs attempts to overturn a controversial sentence. In the film world, Cannes Film Festival gears up with an arthouse-heavy selection, while legendary rock band Deep Purple met with a top fan, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Finally, pop icon Pink is set to host the upcoming Tony Awards.

TRENDING

1
Fifteen Injured in Early Morning Bus-Lorry Collision Near Kodad

Fifteen Injured in Early Morning Bus-Lorry Collision Near Kodad

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

 India
3
Election Battles Spark in Nandigram: An Ongoing Political Saga

Election Battles Spark in Nandigram: An Ongoing Political Saga

 India
4
Dhruv Jurel Shines as Rajasthan Royals Extend Unbeaten Run

Dhruv Jurel Shines as Rajasthan Royals Extend Unbeaten Run

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026