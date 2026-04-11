Entertainment Buzz: From Ackman’s Musical Moves to Jackson's Berlin Premiere

Bill Ackman has thrown his hat into the ring with a staggering $64 billion bid for Universal Music Group, relying on the support of French billionaire Vincent Bollore. The hedge fund manager received a warm response from Bollore, Universal's largest shareholder, signaling a potential breakthrough in his ambitious plans.

In financial news, the Blackstone-backed event management company Encore has reported a rise in revenue for its U.S. IPO filing. While the company still faces losses, it posted revenue growth from $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion over the past fiscal year, reducing its net loss.

Entertainment highlights include a star-studded premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic in Berlin, attended by the Jackson family, while legal challenges arise as Sean 'Diddy' Combs attempts to overturn a controversial sentence. In the film world, Cannes Film Festival gears up with an arthouse-heavy selection, while legendary rock band Deep Purple met with a top fan, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Finally, pop icon Pink is set to host the upcoming Tony Awards.