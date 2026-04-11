Entertainment Buzz: From Ackman’s Musical Moves to Jackson's Berlin Premiere
A roundup of entertainment updates includes Bill Ackman's $64 billion bid for Universal Music Group, backed by Vincent Bollore, Blackstone-backed Encore's revenue growth disclosed in its U.S. IPO, and a premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic in Berlin. Other highlights are Diddy's appeal case, Cannes Film Festival's lineup, Deep Purple’s visit to Japan, and Pink hosting the Tony Awards.
Bill Ackman has thrown his hat into the ring with a staggering $64 billion bid for Universal Music Group, relying on the support of French billionaire Vincent Bollore. The hedge fund manager received a warm response from Bollore, Universal's largest shareholder, signaling a potential breakthrough in his ambitious plans.
In financial news, the Blackstone-backed event management company Encore has reported a rise in revenue for its U.S. IPO filing. While the company still faces losses, it posted revenue growth from $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion over the past fiscal year, reducing its net loss.
Entertainment highlights include a star-studded premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic in Berlin, attended by the Jackson family, while legal challenges arise as Sean 'Diddy' Combs attempts to overturn a controversial sentence. In the film world, Cannes Film Festival gears up with an arthouse-heavy selection, while legendary rock band Deep Purple met with a top fan, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Finally, pop icon Pink is set to host the upcoming Tony Awards.
ALSO READ
Netflix Halts Gymnastics Biopic 'Perfect' After Millie Bobby Brown's Departure
Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Poised to Shatter Box Office Records
Rock Legends Deep Purple Reignite Japan Tour with a Visit to Superfan PM
Deep Purple Rocks Tokyo: A Heartwarming Exchange at Japan's Prime Minister's Office