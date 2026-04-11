Universal Music, Biopics, and Broadway: A Week in Entertainment

Bill Ackman's bid for Universal Music involves discussions with major shareholder Vincent Bollore, which he termed as positively received. The intrigue from Bollore could shape the move significantly.

Event management firm Encore, supported by Blackstone, sees a revenue increase as revealed in its latest IPO filing, despite experiencing a net loss decrease from $176.1 million to $27.2 million.

The Jackson family was present at the Berlin premiere of the 'Michael' biopic. Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival remains committed to arthouse cinema amidst a Hollywood lull, and Deep Purple honors Japan's Prime Minister, a known fan. Singer Pink will host the Tony Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)