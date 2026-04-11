Left Menu

Universal Music, Biopics, and Broadway: A Week in Entertainment

In the entertainment world, Bill Ackman eyes Universal Music with Vincent Bollore's interest. Encore reveals a revenue rise in its IPO filing. The Jackson family attends the 'Michael' biopic premiere in Berlin. Cannes Film Festival announces its arthouse-focused lineup, and Deep Purple delights Japan's Prime Minister. Pink will host the Tony Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:30 IST
Universal Music, Biopics, and Broadway: A Week in Entertainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bill Ackman's bid for Universal Music involves discussions with major shareholder Vincent Bollore, which he termed as positively received. The intrigue from Bollore could shape the move significantly.

Event management firm Encore, supported by Blackstone, sees a revenue increase as revealed in its latest IPO filing, despite experiencing a net loss decrease from $176.1 million to $27.2 million.

The Jackson family was present at the Berlin premiere of the 'Michael' biopic. Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival remains committed to arthouse cinema amidst a Hollywood lull, and Deep Purple honors Japan's Prime Minister, a known fan. Singer Pink will host the Tony Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Capture of Notorious Gangster Marks Fifth Major Deportation

Capture of Notorious Gangster Marks Fifth Major Deportation

 India
2
Ireland's Energy Crisis: Economic Turmoil Amid Protests

Ireland's Energy Crisis: Economic Turmoil Amid Protests

 Ireland
3
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Racket

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Racket

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Islamabad Talks Take Center Stage

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Islamabad Talks Take Center Stage

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026