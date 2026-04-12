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Entertainment Buzz: From BTS on the Big Screen to Michael Jackson Biopic Premiere

Entertainment highlights include BTS’s 'ARIRANG' tour streamed in AMC theaters, Ackman's collaboration for a Universal Music Group bid, Encore's IPO filing, Michael Jackson biopic premiere in Berlin, and Deep Purple's visit to Japan's Prime Minister, a self-proclaimed superfan of the band.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:27 IST
Entertainment Buzz: From BTS on the Big Screen to Michael Jackson Biopic Premiere
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Entertainment news had fans delighted with BTS bringing their 'ARIRANG' tour straight to AMC theaters. Los Angeles fans, unable to attend the live concert in South Korea, gathered together for a shared experience on the big screen. Sandra Martinez, a fan, expressed her enthusiasm at the AMC theater.

In the business realm, Bill Ackman aimed for a $64 billion acquisition of Universal Music Group, initiating discussions with Vincent Bollore. Ackman received positive feedback from Universal's largest shareholder, indicating potential interest in the proposal.

Financial disclosures revealed that Encore, backed by Blackstone, showed increased annual revenue despite reporting losses. Excitement also surrounded the launch of the Michael Jackson biopic in Berlin attended by fans and the Jackson family, while Deep Purple's brief visit to their superfan, Japan's Prime Minister, showcased the band's enduring popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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