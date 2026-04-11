Breaking Barriers: Nepali Cinema Shines at Cannes with 'Elephants in the Fog'

Nepali director Abinash Bikram Shah has made waves at the Cannes Film Festival with his film 'Elephants in the Fog,' the first from Nepal to compete in the esteemed Un Certain Regard category. Featuring prominently in the 15-title lineup, the film aims for prizes in multiple categories, including best director.

Shah, whose short film 'Lori' previously earned a Special Mention at Cannes, spoke to PTI about the film's historic selection. He expressed hope that the recognition would inspire other Nepali filmmakers and spotlight Nepal's rich narrative potential, often overlooked on the global stage.

Rooted in Shah's personal experiences, 'Elephants in the Fog' delves into themes of ecological conflict and societal marginalization within a deeply personal story of a mother-daughter relationship in a small Nepali village. The film reflects on real-life tensions in society, underlined by an ensemble cast from sexual and gender minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)