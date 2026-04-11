Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi's Rare Interaction Captures Attention at Jyotirao Phule Commemoration

In a surprising moment at the Parliament House complex, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a rare conversation during an event commemorating social reformer Jyotirao Phule. The interaction, amidst floral tributes to Phule, drew significant attention, as such exchanges between the two leaders are uncommon beyond pleasantries.

The brief encounter, witnessed by numerous dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union ministers, spurred speculation on social media. While details of the minute-long discussion remained undisclosed, Gandhi was observed nodding in response to Modi, indicating an engaging dialogue.

Paying homage on Phule's birth anniversary, Modi lauded him as a visionary who advanced equality and education. Modi's tributes were echoed by Gandhi, who recognized Phule for his dedication to marginalized rights, emphasizing his enduring inspiration for the pursuit of social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)