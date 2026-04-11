Cultural Heritage: Awadh's Legacy Unveiled at New Museum

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a major cultural project, the Museum of Heritage and Art in Lucknow, aligning with Awadh's rich historical and cultural legacy. The museum's cutting-edge design and galleries explore various aspects of the region's heritage, from art to cuisine, through modern technological displays.

Situated in Gomti Nagar and constructed at a cost of Rs 41.43 crore, the museum seeks to bolster local tourism and support artisans and craftsmen. Visitors can explore themed galleries, a virtual reality arena, and a host of other interactive exhibits dedicated to Awadh's heritage and craftsmanship.

This development is part of a broader Rs 58.27 crore initiative that includes the inauguration of community centers in Gomti Nagar and 'Dev Van, Nakshatra Vatika', featuring plants linked to the zodiac. These projects underscore Lucknow's commitment to cultural preservation and urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)