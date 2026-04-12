Honoring the Legacy: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's Bicentenary Celebrations Unveiled

The government has unveiled a two-year nationwide programme to honor Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary. The celebrations will span from April 2026 to April 2028, as announced by the culture ministry.

A 126-member committee, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will guide and supervise the commemorative events. The programme aims to spread awareness of Phule's contributions to social justice and equality through a series of thematic and cultural presentations.

Various ministries, educational institutions, and cultural organizations will participate in the celebrations, which will include exhibitions, seminars, and youth engagement activities designed to inspire the promotion of Phule's ideals in modern society.

(With inputs from agencies.)