Honoring the Legacy: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's Bicentenary Celebrations Unveiled
The government has launched a two-year nationwide programme commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. A high-level committee, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, will oversee activities promoting Phule's work in social justice and education from April 2026 to April 2028.
- Country:
- India
The government has unveiled a two-year nationwide programme to honor Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary. The celebrations will span from April 2026 to April 2028, as announced by the culture ministry.
A 126-member committee, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will guide and supervise the commemorative events. The programme aims to spread awareness of Phule's contributions to social justice and equality through a series of thematic and cultural presentations.
Various ministries, educational institutions, and cultural organizations will participate in the celebrations, which will include exhibitions, seminars, and youth engagement activities designed to inspire the promotion of Phule's ideals in modern society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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