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Tragedy at Laferriere Citadel: Stampede Claims Lives in Haiti

A tragic stampede occurred at the Laferriere Citadel in northern Haiti, claiming the lives of at least 30 individuals, with authorities fearing the death toll may rise. The fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was crowded with students and visitors attending an annual celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 12-04-2026 06:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 06:40 IST
Tragedy at Laferriere Citadel: Stampede Claims Lives in Haiti
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  • Country:
  • Haiti

A devastating stampede at the Laferriere Citadel in northern Haiti has left at least 30 people dead, authorities report. The death toll remains uncertain as officials caution it may increase.

The incident occurred during an annual celebration at the early-19th-century fortress, a renowned UNESCO World Heritage site, drawing numerous visitors and students.

Jean Henri Petit, Civil Protection head for Haiti's Nord Department, confirmed the tragic event, underscoring the historical site's significant cultural importance and its popularity among tourists.

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