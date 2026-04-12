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Asha Bhosle: A Voice that Defined Generations

Asha Bhosle, a legendary figure in Bollywood music, has died aged 92. Known for her versatile singing, she touched audiences worldwide and collaborated with artists like Boy George. Her career spanned eight decades, earning her top honors and an enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:42 IST
Asha Bhosle: A Voice that Defined Generations
Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, renowned for her dynamic and versatile contributions to Bollywood music, has passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Her illustrious career spanned eight decades, during which she became a household name throughout India and earned global recognition.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bhosle's extraordinary musical journey, highlighting her impact on cultural heritage. She was nominated for two Grammys and awarded India's top arts accolade, the Dadasaheb Phalke award, alongside the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honor.

Bhosle, whose singing career began at just 10 years old, holds the Guinness World Record as the most recorded artist. Her versatile voice spanned multiple languages and genres, endearing her to millions worldwide. Tributes poured in from various artists, underscoring her lasting impact on Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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