Devotees Duped at Trimbakeshwar: Quick Darshan Scam Unveiled
Two men, Gotiram Manaji Peher and Abhishek Kadlag, allegedly scammed devotees seeking 'quick darshan' at Trimbakeshwar temple. They charged Rs 3,000 for expedited access instead of the Rs 200 donation pass, leading to police action after complaints.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident at the renowned Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, two men allegedly conned devotees seeking expedited access for 'quick darshan,' a police official revealed on Sunday.
The accused, Gotiram Manaji Peher and Abhishek Kadlag, reportedly charged Rs 3,000 from worshippers for bypassing long queues, despite an official process involving a Rs 200 donation pass. The devotees, who hailed from Panchvati, succumbed to the scam in hopes of a shorter wait, which the duo promised.
Following a complaint, Peher was arrested and charged under Bharatiya Naya Sanhita for fraud, while efforts to apprehend Kadlag, who remains at large, are ongoing. The case emerged under judgeship attention in response to similar grievances, urging devotees to report such infractions to authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Trimbakeshwar
- temple
- devotees
- cheating
- quick darshan
- police
- scam
- Nashik
- gotiram Peher
- Abhishek Kadlag
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